Body found in burned vehicle in Custer County

Several law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident in Custer County in which a body was found in a burned vehicle. Around 7:30pm, the Sargent Fire Department and Sargent Police Department were dispatched to a vehicle fire on a closed road in a tree line just north of Sargent off of Highway 183.

After the fire was extinguished, a body was located in the vehicle. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Loup County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Fire Marshals Office were called to investigate the incident.

Custer County Sheriff Dan Osmond says an autopsy is being conducted to confirm identity and cause of death. Based on the preliminary investigation, Sheriff Osmond says it does not appear to involve criminal activity.