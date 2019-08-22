Body Found in Vehicle under I-80 Bridge near Ashland

AUGUST 22, 2019 (OMAHA, NEB.) — Nebraska State Patrol troopers and investigators are on the scene of a vehicle that was found with a deceased male inside. The vehicle was located this morning in a creek underneath a bridge on Interstate 80 near mile marker 422.

The vehicle was first spotted by a Nebraska Department of Transportation employee who was mowing in the area. The NDOT employee reported it and NSP personnel arrived on scene to start an investigation.

Additional details will be released when appropriate.