Body identified as that of missing person

The Johnson County Attorney’s Office reports a body found near Tecumseh has been tentatively identified as a 56-year-old Beatrice man. Mark A. Swarthout had been reported missing on June 24th. Further testing will be done to confirm his identity. The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

On the morning of July 6th, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a body being found in a vehicle parked in a pasture driveway just off Highway 136, about 4.5 miles west of Tecumseh, in a location not visible from the highway. The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Nebraska State Patrol to investigate the death and identify the remains, according to Johnson County Attorney Rick Smith.