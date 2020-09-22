Body of man found in Lexington pond ID’d

Lexington, Neb. — A man whose body was pulled from a sandpit pond near Lexington last week has been identified.

The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office said the body is that of 24 year old Eduardo Farias-Garcia of Lexington, according to television station NTV. Sheriff’s officials found his body Sept. 14 in the pond south of Lexington after someone called 911 to report seeing what appeared to be a body floating in the water.

Authorities said Farias-Garcia was wearing only shorts and tennis shoes when he was found. Investigators say he appeared to have been in the water for about a week. Results from an autopsy are expected in the coming weeks.

The sheriff’s office said investigators are trying to track Farias-Garcia’s movements back to Labor Day weekend.