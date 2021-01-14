Missing woman found deceased, foul play not suspected

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-508314 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
BY Buffalo County Sheriff's Office | January 14, 2021
Odessa, Neb. — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a check welfare at a rural Odessa address at 6:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Claudia Murr, 74,  was found deceased on her property. Foul play is not suspected. The Investigation is on-going and an autopsy has been ordered.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was the Kearney Police Department, Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, Buffalo County Emergency Management, and the City of Kearney/Buffalo County Chaplaincy Corps.

 

