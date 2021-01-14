Missing woman found deceased, foul play not suspected

Odessa, Neb. — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a check welfare at a rural Odessa address at 6:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

Claudia Murr, 74, was found deceased on her property. Foul play is not suspected. The Investigation is on-going and an autopsy has been ordered.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office was the Kearney Police Department, Elm Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, Buffalo County Emergency Management, and the City of Kearney/Buffalo County Chaplaincy Corps.