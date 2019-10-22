HENDERSON- The York County Sheriff’s Department was called to Heartland Community Schools Monday afternoon on the report of a potential bomb threat. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said the department went to the school where a note had been found in the restroom. Classes had already been dismissed. For precautionary reasons a bomb-sniffing canine from the Nebraska State Patrol was brought in and a search was conducted. Nothing was found. Classes resumed Tuesday morning.
Bomb Threat Investigated Monday at Heartland Public Schools
