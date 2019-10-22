class="post-template-default single single-post postid-415623 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Bomb Threat Investigated Monday at Heartland Public Schools | KRVN Radio

Bomb Threat Investigated Monday at Heartland Public Schools

BY Evan Jones | October 22, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Bomb Threat Investigated Monday at Heartland Public Schools

HENDERSON- The York County Sheriff’s Department was called to Heartland Community Schools Monday afternoon on the report of a potential bomb threat. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka said the department went to the school where a note had been found in the restroom. Classes had already been dismissed. For precautionary reasons a bomb-sniffing canine from the Nebraska State Patrol was brought in and a search was conducted. Nothing was found. Classes resumed Tuesday morning.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments