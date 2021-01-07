class="post-template-default single single-post postid-506546 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Buffalo Co. Courthouse this morning

Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Buffalo Co. Courthouse this morning

BY Buffalo County Sheriff's Office | January 7, 2021
Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Buffalo Co. Courthouse this morning
RRN/ The Buffalo County Courthouse was evacuated this morning(Thurs). The nature of the evacuation was not immediately confirmed.

 

At approximately 8:45 AM this morning Thursday January 7, 2020 Buffalo County authorities received a 911 report from a citizen that suggested a person or persons unknown may have placed a bomb at the Buffalo County courthouse.

The alleged threat was non-specific in nature as to the type of device, location or time, or reason.

In an abundance of public safety precaution, the Buffalo County Courthouse was evacuated and searched.  Nothing unusual was located.  The courthouse was closed for just over 2 hours.

Assisting deputies at the scene were members of the Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and Buffalo County Emergency
Management.

Anyone with information one this incident is requested to contact the Buffalo County
Sheriff’s Office or Buffalo County Crime Stoppers.

The investigation continues.

RRN/ The Buffalo County Courthouse was evacuated this morning(Thurs). The nature of the evacuation was not immediately confirmed.

 

RRN/ The Buffalo County Courthouse was evacuated this morning(Thurs). The nature of the evacuation was not immediately confirmed.

 

 

 

 

 

 

