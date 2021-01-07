Bomb threat leads to evacuation of Buffalo Co. Courthouse this morning

At approximately 8:45 AM this morning Thursday January 7, 2020 Buffalo County authorities received a 911 report from a citizen that suggested a person or persons unknown may have placed a bomb at the Buffalo County courthouse.

The alleged threat was non-specific in nature as to the type of device, location or time, or reason.

In an abundance of public safety precaution, the Buffalo County Courthouse was evacuated and searched. Nothing unusual was located. The courthouse was closed for just over 2 hours.

Assisting deputies at the scene were members of the Kearney Police Department, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department and Buffalo County Emergency

Management.

Anyone with information one this incident is requested to contact the Buffalo County

Sheriff’s Office or Buffalo County Crime Stoppers.

The investigation continues.