Boswell Murder Trial Continues Monday Discussing Cell Phone Data Used, DNA Testing on Evidence.

Another week has started in the Bailey Boswell murder trial. The jury looked at multiple maps tracking cell phones belonging to Boswell.

Lincoln Police Department Detective Bob Hurley was called back to the stand to go over cell phone data. Hurley was key to analyzing cell phone data that led to the discovery of Sidney Loofe’s body parts in Clay County.

The jury looked at maps of one of Boswell’s phones. Meanwhile, Aubrey Trail’s phone on November 14 was in Wilber and at the Best Western Hotel in Lincoln where Trail and Boswell checked in.

Phone data shows Trail and Boswell were near Loofe’s residence before she went to work on the 15th of November. Then surveillance video shows Trail and Boswell in the North Lincoln Menards. Only a few feet away from where Sydney Loofe is as she comes to work that day.

It was later that night that Boswell and Loofe got together for their second date. Cell phone data indicates Sydney’s phone arrived at Boswell’s home in Wilber a few minutes after 8pm on Nov. 15.

FBI Forensics Examiner Marcy Plaza took the stand first on Monday morning and said over 150 items came to the FBI testing lab from the Loofe murder investigation.

A latex glove found at one of several crime scenes in Clay County became a discussion point. Plaza said Loofe’s DNA profile matched a small blood stain on the glove. Plaza testified that profile was more likely to be Loofe’s than anyone else.

Parts of an extension cord were also tested by Plaza who said a mix profile occurred with Aubrey Trail being about 660 times more likely to be one of the sources.

The defense questioned Plaza about whether cross contamination or other factors can skew testing of items for DNA and Plaza admitted they can.