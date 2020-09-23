Boswell murder trial gets underway today

The First Degree Murder trial of a Saline County woman begins in Lexington today. Because of the large size of the jury pool, jury selection is taking place in building just to the west of the downtown area. Bailey Boswell, age 26, is accused in the 2017 death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe. Loofe’s remains were found in rural Clay County.

The Boswell trial was moved to Dawson County following extensive publicity of Aubrey Trail, a co-conspirator in the case. Trail was convicted of First Degree Murder in a Saline County jury trial. Three weeks have been set aside to try the case on the third floor of the Dawson County Courthouse in the District Courtroom.