Boswell Murder Trial Reveals Evidence of the First Findings of Loofe’s Remains.

LEXINGTON, NE – Day six of the Bailey Boswell murder trial in Lexington started with further information on the recovery of human remains in rural Clay County.

FBI Special Agent Eli McBride was recalled to the stand. He was among officers who were at the first scene where remains of Sydney Loofe were found late in the day on December 4, 2017.

The next day, more law enforcement assembled for a systematic search and processing of evidence.

The jury reviewed photos of a garbage bag with a human body part protruding out along with a portion of an arm and a severed foot. The arm had a tattoo that Sydney is known to have.

