Boswell trial to move to Lexington | KRVN Radio

Boswell trial to move to Lexington

BY KRVN | September 6, 2019
A judge has agreed to move the murder trial of Bailey Boswell to Lexington in March.

Saline County Court Judge Vicky Johnson approved of the new location in a court filing. The trial was previously slated to be in Wilber.

Boswell, 25, is accused of murdering and dismembering 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in 2017.

Boswell is facing first degree murder charges, as well as conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful disposal of human remains.

Her attorneys had previously filed a request for a new location, saying it would be difficult to find impartial jurors in Saline County

Her alleged accomplice, Aubrey Trail, 52, was found guilty back in July of first degree murder and conspiracy.

