class="post-template-default single single-post postid-489041 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Brother of suspect in police shooting charged with gun crime | KRVN Radio

Brother of suspect in police shooting charged with gun crime

BY Associated Press | October 4, 2020
Home News Regional News
Brother of suspect in police shooting charged with gun crime
This photo provided by the Lincoln, Neb., police department, shows Lincoln police officer Luis "Mario" Herrera. Authorities said Herrera, who was shot while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old on an assault charge, died Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, after a nearly two-week battle to save his life.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The 17-year-old brother of the teenager suspected of fatally shooting Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera is now facing a gun-related charge.

Angel Mendoza is the brother of Felipe Vazquez, also 17, who is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes. Herrera was shot Aug. 26 and died at a hospital on Sept. 7.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Mendoza is accused of possessing or receiving a stolen firearm in connection with the shooting of Herrera. Mondoza appeared in court Tuesday and a judge set bond at $100,000.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: