Brothers Wanted in California Homicide and Subject of NSP Announcement Located in Utah

BY Scott Miller | January 6, 2020
Courtesy Photo, NSP. L to R: Chris Corbit, Jeremy Bailey

Officials with the Nebraska State Patrol says the two persons of interest sought in connection to a homicide in California are in custody.

NSP officials say the Utah Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Jeremy Bailey and 25-year-old Chris Corbit overnight.

The pair had been in Nebraska Sunday, prompting the NSP to issue notice to the public to avoid contact with the men and report any sighting to law enforcement.

 Both were sought for for questioning in connection to a homicide investigation in Porterville, California.

