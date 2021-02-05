Bryan Elementary Placed in Secure

Lexington, Neb. — A lockout took place for a few minutes Friday morning at Bryan Elementary School while Lexington Police Department served a search warrant at a nearby residence. In a Facebook post, Lexington Public Schools said, “At 9:35 AM

today, Bryan Elementary was placed in Secure by law enforcement as a precautionary measure while law enforcement engaged in activity unrelated to the school in the surrounding area. There was no direct threat to the school or students.

The Secure was canceled at 10:10 AM. Secure (previously known as Lockout) is a school safety measure in which no one is allowed to enter or exit the building while students and staff continue their daily routines inside.”

Lexington Police Captain Paul Schwarz says they needed the lockout of Bryan Elementary to secure the area. He says police were “airing on the side of caution.” Captain Schwarz says they were looking for stolen property and ended up finding some drugs. No other information was available. The matter remains under investigation.