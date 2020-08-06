Buffalo Bill’s mansion, Fort Hartsuff buildings to reopen Aug. 7

Lincoln, Neb. — Several historic buildings at Buffalo Bill Ranch and Fort Hartsuff state historical parks will reopen to the public beginning Aug. 7.

The historic buildings operated by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission had remained closed during the current public health crisis so staff could devise plans to protect important historical resources, which cannot be disinfected the same way as other facilities or items.

“We have developed methods whereby visitors can still see firsthand some of the historic facilities we operate while also protecting the historic resources, park staff, and the public,” said Bob Hanover, assistant parks division administrator. “We are excited to see guests once again experience these buildings that are so integral to our past.”

Buildings that will reopen include:

Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park: the mansion

the mansion Fort Hartsuff State Historical Park: post headquarters, enlisted men’s barracks, quartermaster storehouse, carpenter and blacksmith shop, stable, and guardhouse.

They will be open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays and will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Some exhibits have been removed from these locations for safekeeping, while others will be monitored as long as the health situation lasts to ensure ongoing protection.

Visitors are reminded to recreate responsibly, including wearing a mask in the historic buildings and visitor centers, using hand sanitizer, and refraining from touching items inside the buildings. Guests also should follow state and local health measures, including social distancing, limiting group size and staying home if sick or knowingly exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Game and Parks is continuing to make services and amenities available and is committed to keeping the public and its staff safe during the COVID-19 health crisis. For more information, or to purchase a park entry permit, go to OutdoorNebraska.org.

