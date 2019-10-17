Buffalo County collision results in one fatality

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigated the circumstances surrounding a fatal traffic crash that was reported around 7:00am Thursday about two miles east of Kearney on Coal Chute Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, a cement truck was traveling eastbound when a westbound car crossed the centerline and struck the cement truck. The driver of the car, 38-year-old Robert Boswell of Elm Creek was pronounced dead at the scene and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy.

Assisting deputies at the scene were members of CHI Health- Good Samaritan paramedics, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, Kearney Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol. The Kearney Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team and Buffalo County Chaplains Corp were called to assist. A portion of Coal Chute Road was closed for several hours during the investigation.