class="post-template-default single single-post postid-414708 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
Buffalo County collision results in one fatality | KRVN Radio

Buffalo County collision results in one fatality

BY KRVN News | October 17, 2019
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Buffalo County collision results in one fatality

 

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigated the circumstances surrounding a fatal traffic crash that was reported around 7:00am Thursday about two miles east of Kearney on Coal Chute Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, a cement truck was traveling eastbound when a westbound car crossed the centerline and struck the cement truck. The driver of the car, 38-year-old Robert Boswell of Elm Creek was pronounced dead at the scene and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered an autopsy.

Assisting deputies at the scene were members of CHI Health- Good Samaritan paramedics, Kearney Volunteer Fire Department, Kearney Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol. The Kearney Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team and Buffalo County Chaplains Corp were called to assist. A portion of Coal Chute Road was closed for several hours during the investigation.

 

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments