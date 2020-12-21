Buffalo County fatality identified

A 57-year-old Holdrege woman died following a fatal accident Friday about 6 miles north of Elm Creek along Highway 183. Authorities are uncertain whether it happened in the late afternoon or early evening hours. It was discovered at 8:20pm. Valerie L. Hendricksen was the lone occupant and driver of the vehicle. She was ejected after the vehicle traveled onto the shoulder of the highway and rolled.

Assisting deputies were members of the Kearney / Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team, Kearney Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Elm Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Nebraska Department of Transportation, and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office.