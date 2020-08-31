Buffalo County Government Center evacuated

Kearney, Neb. — The Buffalo County Courthouse was evacuated Monday morning after authorities received a non-specific threat at approximately 8:45 a.m. that there was a bomb in the building

The courthouse was cleared and searched. Nothing unusual was located. Assisting deputies at the scene were members of the Kearney Police Department, Kearney Fire Department and Buffalo County Emergency Management. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office or Buffalo County Crime Stoppers.

Buffalo County employees and members of the public have been allowed back in the building.

The investigation continues.