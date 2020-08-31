class="post-template-default single single-post postid-482219 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Buffalo County Government Center evacuated | KRVN Radio

Buffalo County Government Center evacuated

BY KRVN News | August 31, 2020
Courtesy/buffalocounty.ne.gov

Kearney, Neb. — The Buffalo County Courthouse was evacuated Monday morning after authorities received a non-specific threat at approximately 8:45 a.m. that there was a bomb in the building

The courthouse was cleared and searched. Nothing unusual was located. Assisting deputies at the scene were members of the Kearney Police Department, Kearney Fire Department and Buffalo County Emergency Management. Anyone with information is requested to contact the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office or Buffalo County Crime Stoppers.

Buffalo County employees and members of the public have been allowed back in the building.

The investigation continues.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
