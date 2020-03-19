Buffalo County responds to COVID-19 risk

Buffalo County, its elected and appointed officials, and its employees have been working to ensure that we continue to deliver service to the citizens while mitigating the risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection for our employees and members of the public. In the interest of protecting the public and our staff’s health and safety from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution at an emergency meeting on March 18, 2020 to close the courthouse and all other county operated buildings to the general public effective at 5:00 p.m. on March 18, 2020 until further notice. Buffalo County Government will be operational and continue to serve the citizens, but direct contact will be limited .

Citizens are directed to conduct county business via mail, online, or by phone. For the limited functions of County Government that cannot be accomplished via mail, online, or by phone, citizens are required to call the appropriate office to schedule an advance appointment. Office phone numbers are listed below. No walk-in services will be provided.

As long as the Courts remain open for normal business, access will be permitted to the public through the Justice Center Entrance only.

With the primary election scheduled for May 12, the county is encouraging citizens to explore online voter registration options and options to vote early.

We will continue to monitor the situation and keep the public informed through the county website www.buffalocounty.ne.gov and various other media outlets. Please do not hesitate to call if you have any questions or concerns. Staff will be available Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by phone.

County Phone Numbers:

County Clerk Phone:308-236-1226 Highway Department Phone: 308-236-1237 Register of Deeds Phone: 308-236-1239 Fax: 308-236-1291 Email: deeds@buffalocounty.ne.gov Weed Department Phone: 308-236-1244 Treasurer Phone: 308-236-1259 Phone: 308-236-150 Facilities Phone: 308-236-1225 Assessor Phone: 308-236-1205 District Court Phone: 308-236-1246 Election Commissioner Phone: 308-236-1233 Fax: 308-233-3663 Email: elections@buffalocounty.ne.gov County Court Phone: 308-236-1231 Attorney Phone: 308-236-1222 Email: attorney@buffalocounty.ne.gov Extension Phone: 308-236-1235 Veterans Office Phone: 308-236-1253 GIS/Planning and Zoning Phone: 308-233-5640 Surveyor Phone: 308-236-1242 Public Defender Phone: 308-236-1245 Board Administrator Phone: 308-236-1224 Fax: 308-233-3649

County Website : www.buffalocounty.ne.gov

Online Resources for County Business:

Register of Deeds:

Options for submitting documents (E-recording)-Call Simplifile at 1-800-460-5657 To sign up for Simplifile go to com

If you need to search or need a copy immediately (within 24 hours), there is an online option for frequent user only through Fidler Technologies Inc. with a credit card Go to buffalocounty.ne.gov and select Records Online



Treasurer’s Office: