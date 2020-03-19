class="post-template-default single single-post postid-448657 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Buffalo County | March 19, 2020
Buffalo County responds to COVID-19 risk

Buffalo County, its elected and appointed officials, and its employees have been working to ensure that we continue to deliver service to the citizens while mitigating the risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection for our employees and members of the public.  In the interest of protecting the public and our staff’s health and safety from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution at an emergency meeting on March 18, 2020 to close the courthouse and all other county operated buildings to the general public effective at 5:00 p.m. on March 18, 2020 until further notice.  Buffalo County Government will be operational and continue to serve the citizens, but direct contact will be limited.

Citizens are directed to conduct county business via mail, online, or by phone.  For the limited functions of County Government that cannot be accomplished via mail, online, or by phone, citizens are required to call the appropriate office to schedule an advance appointment. Office phone numbers are listed below.  No walk-in services will be provided.

As long as the Courts remain open for normal business, access will be permitted to the public through the Justice Center Entrance only.

With the primary election scheduled for May 12, the county is encouraging citizens to explore online voter registration options and options to vote early.

We will continue to monitor the situation and keep the public informed through the county website www.buffalocounty.ne.gov and various other media outlets.  Please do not hesitate to call if you have any questions or concerns.  Staff will be available Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by phone.

County Phone Numbers:

County Clerk Phone:308-236-1226   Highway Department Phone: 308-236-1237
Register of Deeds Phone: 308-236-1239

Fax: 308-236-1291

Email: deeds@buffalocounty.ne.gov

   Weed Department Phone: 308-236-1244
Treasurer Phone: 308-236-1259

Phone: 308-236-150

   Facilities Phone: 308-236-1225
Assessor Phone: 308-236-1205   District Court Phone: 308-236-1246
Election Commissioner Phone: 308-236-1233

Fax: 308-233-3663

Email: elections@buffalocounty.ne.gov

   County Court Phone: 308-236-1231
Attorney Phone: 308-236-1222

Email: attorney@buffalocounty.ne.gov

   Extension Phone: 308-236-1235
Veterans Office Phone: 308-236-1253   GIS/Planning and Zoning Phone: 308-233-5640
Surveyor Phone: 308-236-1242   Public Defender Phone: 308-236-1245
Board Administrator Phone: 308-236-1224

Fax: 308-233-3649

 

      

 

County Website: www.buffalocounty.ne.gov

 

Online Resources for County Business:

Register of Deeds:

  • Options for submitting documents (E-recording)-Call Simplifile at 1-800-460-5657
    • To sign up for Simplifile go to com
  • If you need to search or need a copy immediately (within 24 hours), there is an online option for frequent user only through Fidler Technologies Inc. with a credit card

Treasurer’s Office:

 

