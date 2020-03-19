Buffalo County responds to COVID-19 risk

Buffalo County, its elected and appointed officials, and its employees have been working to ensure that we continue to deliver service to the citizens while mitigating the risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection for our employees and members of the public. In the interest of protecting the public and our staff’s health and safety from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution at an emergency meeting on March 18, 2020 to close the courthouse and all other county operated buildings to the general public effective at 5:00 p.m. on March 18, 2020 until further notice. Buffalo County Government will be operational and continue to serve the citizens, but direct contact will be limited.
Citizens are directed to conduct county business via mail, online, or by phone. For the limited functions of County Government that cannot be accomplished via mail, online, or by phone, citizens are required to call the appropriate office to schedule an advance appointment. Office phone numbers are listed below. No walk-in services will be provided.
As long as the Courts remain open for normal business, access will be permitted to the public through the Justice Center Entrance only.
With the primary election scheduled for May 12, the county is encouraging citizens to explore online voter registration options and options to vote early.
We will continue to monitor the situation and keep the public informed through the county website www.buffalocounty.ne.gov and various other media outlets. Please do not hesitate to call if you have any questions or concerns. Staff will be available Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by phone.
County Phone Numbers:
|County Clerk
|Phone:308-236-1226
|Highway Department
|Phone: 308-236-1237
|Register of Deeds
|Phone: 308-236-1239
Fax: 308-236-1291
Email: deeds@buffalocounty.ne.gov
|Weed Department
|Phone: 308-236-1244
|Treasurer
|Phone: 308-236-1259
Phone: 308-236-150
|Facilities
|Phone: 308-236-1225
|Assessor
|Phone: 308-236-1205
|District Court
|Phone: 308-236-1246
|Election Commissioner
|Phone: 308-236-1233
Fax: 308-233-3663
Email: elections@buffalocounty.ne.gov
|County Court
|Phone: 308-236-1231
|Attorney
|Phone: 308-236-1222
Email: attorney@buffalocounty.ne.gov
|Extension
|Phone: 308-236-1235
|Veterans Office
|Phone: 308-236-1253
|GIS/Planning and Zoning
|Phone: 308-233-5640
|Surveyor
|Phone: 308-236-1242
|Public Defender
|Phone: 308-236-1245
|Board Administrator
|Phone: 308-236-1224
Fax: 308-233-3649
County Website: www.buffalocounty.ne.gov
Online Resources for County Business:
Register of Deeds:
- Options for submitting documents (E-recording)-Call Simplifile at 1-800-460-5657
- To sign up for Simplifile go to com
- If you need to search or need a copy immediately (within 24 hours), there is an online option for frequent user only through Fidler Technologies Inc. with a credit card
- Go to buffalocounty.ne.gov and select Records Online
Treasurer’s Office:
- Motor Vehicle Online Services
- Pay Real Estate and Personal Property Online