(Audio) Buffalo County Warrant Vacation Day Thursday August 20

Kearney, Neb. — Buffalo County is taking a unique approach to managing its criminal case loads and jail population.

County Attorney Shawn Eatherton says on Thursday, August 20, Buffalo County Court will have a “Warrant Vacation Day.” Eatherton says some larger communities in the state have tried similar events that last a matter of days.

A media release from Eatherton’s office says those who could benefit from this opportunity may show up Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon or 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Many court hearings were postponed in the spring when COVID-19 was first identified and some courts have scheduled extra hearings over the summer to catch up.

Eatherton says “Warrant Vacation Day” does not mean a person is going to get a break. He says they’re still going to be held accountable to their charges, but he says the court often does take into account when a person takes responsibility for their actions and shows up for court.

