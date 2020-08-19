class="post-template-default single single-post postid-479836 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
(Audio) Buffalo County Warrant Vacation Day Thursday August 20

BY KRVN News | August 19, 2020
Courtesy/buffalocounty.ne.gov

Kearney, Neb. — Buffalo County is taking a unique approach to managing its criminal case loads and jail population.

County Attorney Shawn Eatherton says on Thursday,  August 20,  Buffalo County Court will have a “Warrant Vacation Day.”  Eatherton says some larger communities in the state have tried similar events that last a matter of days.

A media release from Eatherton’s office says those who could benefit from this opportunity may show up Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon or 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sound Clip:

 

Many court hearings were postponed in the spring when COVID-19 was first identified and some courts have scheduled extra hearings over the summer to catch up.

Eatherton says “Warrant Vacation Day” does not mean a person is going to get a break.  He says they’re still going to be held accountable to their charges, but he says the court often does take into account when a person takes responsibility for their actions and shows up for court.

Click here to check for warrant

 

