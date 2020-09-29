Burglars steal $250,000 in jewelry from Grand Island store

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Grand Island police are investigating the theft of about $250,000 in jewelry and other items after burglars cut through a wall next to the store. Police say the burglars entered the Oro-Mex Jewelers sometime late Friday or early Saturday. They went through a cement wall that connected a church and the store, then cut open two safes. Police say about $50,000 in damage was done to the building. Police Capt. Jim Duering said investigators have some leads in what he called the “well-orchestrated” burglary.