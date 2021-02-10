Burr Oak, KS bank robber still at-large

A Jewell County, Kansas bank robbery suspect remains at-large. It occurred around 9:45am Tuesday as a subject entered the Guaranty State Bank in Burr Oak carrying a black rifle. The suspect fled into rural Jewell County with an undisclosed amount of money. He is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall with medium build and wearing all black. There was a multi-agency search for the suspect and Sheriff Don Jacobs says they believe he fled the County.

The suspect was driving a flatbed pickup that was believed to have been stolen from a Jewell County resident. Sheriff Jacobs says it was recovered in some cedar trees in northwest Jewell County and is being processed for evidence by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Federal Bureau of Investigations is also assisting the Jewell County Sheriff’s Office in the case.

Sheriff Jacobs says there were concerns of a barricade situation in Jewell County but, he says no barricade incident occurred. The Jewell County Sheriff’s Office expresses their appreciation to all the agencies that have assisted.

Burr Oak, KS is located near the Nebraska border and about 55 miles south of Hastings, NE.