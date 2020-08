Burt County Neb. — The Burt County Sheriff’s Office in northeast Nebraska is seeking information on the whereabouts of 20 year old Grant Nesemeier of Craig. Grant has been missing since the 3rd of August. He does not have access to a vehicle or a cell phone. Grant is a white male, 5 foot 11 inches, approximately 160 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. If anyone knows his location, please call the Burt County Sheriff’s Office at 402-374-2900.