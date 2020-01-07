Business entities get the green light for filing reports

LINCOLN – Business entities can start filing their annual and biennial reports. Secretary of State Robert Evnen says notices have been mailed out to domestic and foreign corporations as well as limited liability partnerships (LLPs), explaining the procedure for filing and the deadlines.

Secretary of State’s new website is now available to give business entities easy access to file and make payments online. “Entities can either file online or download the paperwork and mail it in,” explained Secretary Evnen. “We also have some filers who prefer to walk their filing into the office, and that will continue to be available. We’ve found that the option that is most convenient and popular is filing online.” The online website address is www.sos.nebraska.gov. The Business Services Division, as well as licensing and notary services, are located at 1201 N Street, Suite 120, in Lincoln.

Reports of domestic and foreign corporations are due by March 1 of this year and are delinquent if not filed by April 15. Annual reports for LLPs are due by April 1 and are delinquent if not filed by June 1.

Failure to file the necessary reports and pay the associated fees can lead to the administrative dissolution of a domestic corporation, the revocation of a foreign corporation’s certificate of authority, or the revocation of an LLP’s statement of qualification to operate in Nebraska.

Currently, there are 38,253 domestic corporations registered in Nebraska, 13,231 foreign corporations, and 503 LLPs.

Anyone who needs assistance with filing can call the Business Services Division during regular business hours at (402) 471-4079.