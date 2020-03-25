class="post-template-default single single-post postid-450410 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Business Flexibility Ideas | KRVN Radio

Business Flexibility Ideas

BY Nebraska Tourism Commission | March 25, 2020
Home News Coronavirus Information
Business Flexibility Ideas

The Nebraska Tourism Commission shared this posting on Business ideas in these times.

 

Yesterday, March 24, Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a Facebook Live event to discuss ideas on flexibly continuing business operations during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.  He was joined by Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) Director Tony Goins; Natalie Micale, Owner of Oh Hello! ad agency; and Todd Duncan, Chairman of Duncan Aviation.

Watch the full Facebook Live video here: https://governor.nebraska.gov/press/gov-ricketts-encourages-business-flexibility-during-covid-19-emergency
BUSINESS FLEXIBILITY IDEAS

Offer drive-up service to customers

  • Restaurants and bars have moved to takeout, curbside pickup, or drive-thru service.
  • Traditional sit-down restaurants are adding phone lines to handle calls for delivery/pickup orders.
  • Local retailers are posting items for sale online, and then readying orders for curbside pickup.
  • Veterinary clinics have begun to offer stay-in-car services.  They will come get the pet from a vehicle, take the pet inside for a checkup, and then deliver the pet back to the vehicle after the exam.
  • Photography stores are offering online sales and giving customers the option to pick up curbside.

Deliver to customers

  • Traditional sit-down restaurant establishments and bars are delivering orders.
  • Consider how you can deliver your product to your customer.  Even cigar lounges are delivering cigars to customers.
  • Fitness centers are offering virtual classes.  YMCA has classes available on a YouTube channel.  Other gyms are offering free classes on demand.
  • Gyms are sending instructors to provide in-home classes to groups of 10 or less.

Modify normal day-to-day operations

  • Businesses are meeting virtually via teleconference or videoconference.
  • Food processing plants are taking temperatures of all workers at the door to ensure the health of their teammates at the worksite.
  • Large stores have marked off where customers should stand while waiting to checkout.  This helps to maintain the recommended social distance between customers.
  • Medical clinics are having patients check in from the parking lot and wait in their vehicles for their appointment.  This prevents patients from being bunched together in a waiting room.
  • Fitness centers are spreading out their equipment to allow up to 10 customers to work out at once.
  • Manufacturers are rearranging workspaces to space out their teammates during the pandemic.
  • Restaurants are offering gift cards with more value than the purchase price, while specifying that the cards must be used at a later date.  For instance, they’re selling $75 gift cards for only $50, provided that the cards are used after June 1, 2020.  This is helping their cash flow during the pandemic.

As a reminder, Nebraska Tourism is continuing to add information to the Coronavirus Information webpage at https://visitnebraska.com/coronavirus-information

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments