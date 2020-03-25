Yesterday, March 24, Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a Facebook Live event to discuss ideas on flexibly continuing business operations during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. He was joined by Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) Director Tony Goins; Natalie Micale, Owner of Oh Hello! ad agency; and Todd Duncan, Chairman of Duncan Aviation. Watch the full Facebook Live video here: https://governor.nebraska.gov/press/gov-ricketts-encourages-business-flexibility-during-covid-19-emergency

BUSINESS FLEXIBILITY IDEAS Offer drive-up service to customers Restaurants and bars have moved to takeout, curbside pickup, or drive-thru service.

Traditional sit-down restaurants are adding phone lines to handle calls for delivery/pickup orders.

Local retailers are posting items for sale online, and then readying orders for curbside pickup.

Veterinary clinics have begun to offer stay-in-car services. They will come get the pet from a vehicle, take the pet inside for a checkup, and then deliver the pet back to the vehicle after the exam.

Photography stores are offering online sales and giving customers the option to pick up curbside. Deliver to customers Traditional sit-down restaurant establishments and bars are delivering orders.

Consider how you can deliver your product to your customer. Even cigar lounges are delivering cigars to customers.

Fitness centers are offering virtual classes. YMCA has classes available on a YouTube channel. Other gyms are offering free classes on demand.

Gyms are sending instructors to provide in-home classes to groups of 10 or less. Modify normal day-to-day operations Businesses are meeting virtually via teleconference or videoconference.

Food processing plants are taking temperatures of all workers at the door to ensure the health of their teammates at the worksite.

Large stores have marked off where customers should stand while waiting to checkout. This helps to maintain the recommended social distance between customers.

Medical clinics are having patients check in from the parking lot and wait in their vehicles for their appointment. This prevents patients from being bunched together in a waiting room.

Fitness centers are spreading out their equipment to allow up to 10 customers to work out at once.

Manufacturers are rearranging workspaces to space out their teammates during the pandemic.

Restaurants are offering gift cards with more value than the purchase price, while specifying that the cards must be used at a later date. For instance, they’re selling $75 gift cards for only $50, provided that the cards are used after June 1, 2020. This is helping their cash flow during the pandemic. As a reminder, Nebraska Tourism is continuing to add information to the Coronavirus Information webpage at https://visitnebraska.com/coronavirus-information