Butler County Has Its First Case of COVID-19

Friday, April 17, 2020, Four Corners Health Department (FCHD) has identified its first lab confirmed case COVID-19 in Butler County. The individual is a male in his 20’s. Another lab confirmed case has been identified in Polk County. The individual is a male in his 50’s. Both of the individuals are self-isolating at home.

Four Corners is reporting daily any new individuals who are laboratory-confirmed with COVID-19. The District’s count (Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties) has increased by 2 cases today for a new total of 13 cases. Today, newly diagnosed persons include one (1) Polk County resident; one (1) Butler County resident: This brings Polk County to 5 total positive cases; Butler to 1; York to 6; Seward to 1. Please refer to our website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov for the most recent local updates.

FCHD continues to monitor the situation 24 hours a day, seven days a week and has measures in place to detect any cases quickly and to minimize the spread of the virus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. If you need help accessing care, contact the Health Department at 877-337-3573. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.

The CDC advises individuals at higher risk – including older adults and those with underlying health problems such as heart or lung disease, diabetes or compromised immune systems – to stay home as much as possible.

To reduce the spread of the virus, all residents should stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing (at least 6 feet between you and another person). Practice frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly.

For more information on COVID-19, visit Four Corners website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov; NE Dept of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx;Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/

Contact Four Corners with questions at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573. Send email to info@fourcorners.ne.gov