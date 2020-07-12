Calamus’ Buckshot Bay Ramp to temporarily close July 13

LINCOLN, Neb. – The Buckshot Bay boat ramp at Calamus State Recreation Area near Burwell will be closed temporarily Monday, July 13 to repair the dock damaged by a weekend storm. The ramp is expected to reopen by mid-afternoon.

Additionally, the storm damaged some trees at Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area near Loup City. Visitors are asked to use caution when visiting Fisherman’s Bridge and Trail 11 areas at Sherman Reservoir. Park staff will be working in these areas Monday removing the remaining hazardous debris from the fallen trees.