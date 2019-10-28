YORK- A California man has been sentenced to a term of 18 months to 36 months in prison for transporting 220 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $600,000. The case in which George Lewis, 67, of Clearlake, California has been convicted, began last January when the York County Sheriff’s department made a routine stop on Interstate 80 on a white Chevy Suburban for a traffic violation. Suspicious activity led to a canine unit being deployed and the dog alerted the presence of narcotics. His prison time will begin immediately.
California Man Sentenced To Prison For Hauling 220 Pounds of Marijuana in York County
