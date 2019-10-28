class="post-template-default single single-post postid-416892 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
California Man Sentenced To Prison For Hauling 220 Pounds of Marijuana in York County

BY KTMX/KAWL News Staff | October 28, 2019
YORK- A California man has been sentenced to a term of 18 months to 36 months in prison for transporting 220 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $600,000. The case in which George Lewis, 67, of Clearlake, California has been convicted, began last January when the York County Sheriff’s department made a routine stop on Interstate 80 on a white Chevy Suburban for a traffic violation. Suspicious activity led to a canine unit being deployed and the dog alerted the presence of narcotics. His prison time will begin immediately.

