Call for Nebraska Division of Midwest Dairy Educational Scholarship Applications

OMAHA, Neb. – Midwest Dairy seeks students to apply for the Nebraska Division of Midwest Dairy educational scholarship for the 2020/2021 academic school year. Full-time college students are invited to apply for the scholarship until April 10, 2020. Students can apply online at https://www.midwestdairy.com/ young-dairy-leaders/dairy- scholarships/nebraska- scholarships/.

Students that are pursuing a degree to be used in the dairy industry are eligible for a $1500, $1000 and $500 scholarship. Students pursuing a degree outside of the dairy industry will be eligible for one of five $500 scholarships. The scholarship program is part of Midwest Dairy’s continued commitment to invest in creating dairy advocates as well as developing the next generation of dairy leaders.

“The Nebraska Division of Midwest Dairy educational scholarship recognizes college students from dairy farm families in Nebraska who are committed to building up the dairy industry and carrying it forward into the future,” said Kris Bousquet, manager of farmer relations at Midwest Dairy. “We are proud to continue our commitment to these remarkable students and the 127 Nebraska dairy farm families we represent.”

For more information about the Nebraska Division of Midwest Dairy educational scholarship, please visit MidwestDairy.com.