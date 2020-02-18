Call for nominations for 2020 D.J.’s Hero Awards Scholarships

OMAHA, Neb. (Feb. 14, 2020) – The Salvation Army is now seeking nominations for the 2020 D.J.’s Hero Awards Scholarships. Select Nebraska high school seniors will be chosen to receive the award, named in honor of the late D.J. Sokol, for overcoming adversity while demonstrating commitment to others and to their communities. Honorees will be selected by a panel of local civic leaders.

Nomination forms are available at most Nebraska high school guidance offices, online at www.salarmyomaha.org or by calling 402-898-5906. Please note: nominations must be postmarked-or received electronically-by Monday, March 9, 2020 to be eligible for entry.

Each honoree receives a $10,000 scholarship toward their selected college or university. This year, a minimum of 14 scholarships will be offered, including two new scholarships-one dedicated specifically to a student at Omaha North High Magnet School, and another to a Nebraska high school student who’s been accepted to Creighton. Honorees will be recognized at the D.J.’s Hero Awards Luncheon on May 5, 2020 at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Among the criteria for selecting honorees are the following:

* Nebraska residency

* High school senior

* Having overcome challenges/adversity

* Commitment to helping others and the community

Proceeds from the luncheon benefit Salvation Army youth development programs.

Thanks to the Sokol family and other generous sponsors over the two-decade-long run of this annual event, more than $6 million has gone toward supporting youth programming in the metro area.