Cambridge woman named NPCC Business Student of the Month

A woman from Cambridge is North Platte Community College’s Business Student of the Month for November.

Rebekah Farmer was nominated for the recognition by Kathleen McCune, Business and Office Technology instructor.

“Rebekah Farmer is a student that I would not recognize in passing. I have never ‘seen’ her. This does not mean I do not know her,” McCune said. “As an online student, I know her to be extremely engaged, diligent and timely in all her coursework. She utilizes every resource available to her. She is characteristically a great student who has embraced NPCC and the online education that it provides. Rebekah is an excellent example of academic success.”

A non-traditional student, Farmer has spent the past 20 years raising her five children.

“Now that they are all on their journey in school and life, it was time to return to mine,” Farmer said. “I wanted to practice what I preach to my children about the importance of an education. It is never too late, unless you don’t try.”

Farmer is still weighing her options for the future, but her goal is to earn a business degree then return to the workforce. She is currently on track to receive that degree in 2021.

“I chose NPCC because it was close to home and has a great online program,” said Farmer. “I have had amazing instructors, which has made the work all that more rewarding. Mrs. McCune has been an amazing ‘cheerleader’ for me and has reignited my love of learning.”

When not pursuing a higher education, Farmer enjoys reading and spending time with her family. Her husband is Jacob Farmer.