Camping World CEO Announces Expansion to Sidney; Lincoln

New jobs are coming back to Sidney, following an announcement from a major player in the RV industry.

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis announced that they are expanding into Nebraska with locations in both Sidney and Lincoln. The Sidney location will host Camping World, Good Sam Roadside Assistance, Gander Outdoors, and Overton’s.

Live from Instagram Posted by Marcus Lemonis on Monday, August 10, 2020

Lemonis also says he is going to open a Third Party Logistics company aimed at helping small businesses inside the old Cabela’s Distribution Center buildings.

“I believe Sidney, Nebraska is a great center-point on the U.S. map to allow small businesses who have eCommerce businesses to have a 3PL,” said Lemonis. “Great labor, great know-how, great location, and it allows you to tackle the west coast of the U.S. at a very low cost of operating and at a very low cost of distribution.”

Camping World is one of the nation’s largest RV retailers, with more than 225 locations coast-to-coast.

The Sidney operation is expected to create several hundred jobs and is expected to open sometime within the next 12 to 18 months.