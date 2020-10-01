class="post-template-default single single-post postid-488452 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Cancellation of Endangered Missing Advisory for Robert Wiechelman | KRVN Radio

Cancellation of Endangered Missing Advisory for Robert Wiechelman

BY Nebraska State Patrol | October 1, 2020
The Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Robert Wiechelman, has been cancelled.

The alert has been cancelled due to Located safe in Texas.

81 year old Robert Wiechelman had  last been seen in Coleridge in Cedar County  at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

This advisory was for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop A, Troop B, Troop C, Troop D, Troop E, Troop H.

For more information visit our website at  nsp.ne.gov/ema

