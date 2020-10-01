Cancellation of Endangered Missing Advisory for Robert Wiechelman

The Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Robert Wiechelman, has been cancelled.

The alert has been cancelled due to Located safe in Texas.

81 year old Robert Wiechelman had last been seen in Coleridge in Cedar County at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Again, the Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Robert Wiechelman, has been cancelled.

This advisory was for the following State Patrol Troop Areas: Troop A, Troop B, Troop C, Troop D, Troop E, Troop H.

For more information visit our website at nsp.ne.gov/ema