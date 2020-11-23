class="post-template-default single single-post postid-498769 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Canvas Board scheduled to certify results of statewide elections

BY Secretary of State's Office | November 23, 2020
LINCOLN – Members of the Nebraska State Board of Canvassers will convene in Hearing Room 1524 at the State Capitol at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, November 30. The purpose of the meeting is to certify results of the November 3 statewide general election.

 

The board consists of all state constitutional officers, except the Lt. Governor. Governor Ricketts will serve as chairman. The meeting is open to the public.

 

Once county canvassing boards have met and certified their results, local election officials will submit the certified results from local, state, and federal races to the Secretary of State’s office. Results will be compiled and presented to the State Board of Canvassers for final approval. Only results for offices filed through the Secretary of State are included in that report.

 

If any final certified results of a race fall within the parameters of an automatic recount, the board will order that a recount be carried out starting at 9:00 a.m. on December 2.

 

A copy of the November 30 agenda is available online at https:// sos.nebraska.gov/elections/2020-elections and by request through the Secretary of State’s office.

