Car driver dies after collision with city snow machine

Beatrice, Neb. — Authorities say a driver died after his car collided with city snow removal machine in Beatrice. First responders were dispatched just after 2 a.m. Sunday on a report that the driver was pinned inside the wreckage of his car. The city machine was removing ridged snow from the center of a street. The car driver died at Beatrice Community Hospital & Health Center about an hour after the accident. Authorities identified him as 34-year-old Jeremy Lopez, who lived in Beatrice. The city machine operator wasn’t injured. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the collision.