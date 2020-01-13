Car driver dies after collision with city snow machine

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-433148 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY AP | January 13, 2020
Beatrice, Neb. — Authorities say a driver died after his car collided with city snow removal machine in Beatrice. First responders were dispatched just after 2 a.m. Sunday on a report that the driver was pinned inside the wreckage of his car. The city machine was removing ridged snow from the center of a street. The car driver died at Beatrice Community Hospital &  Health Center about an hour after the accident. Authorities identified him as 34-year-old Jeremy Lopez, who lived in Beatrice. The city machine operator wasn’t injured. The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating the collision.

