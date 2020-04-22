CARES Act Payments Have No Impact on ACA Marketplace Subsidies

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, calls for the

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to make economic impact payments of up to $1,200 per taxpayer

and $500 for each qualifying child, adjusted based on income.

The federal government has announced that any money received due to the CARES Act does not

need to be included as income on an application for individual health insurance coverage through

healthcare.gov.

In addition, payments received through the CARES Act do not impact an individual’s eligibility for

financial assistance for health care coverage through the Marketplace or eligibility for Medicaid or

the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

For more information, visit IRS Coronavirus Tax Relief or https://www.healthcare.gov/coronavirus/.