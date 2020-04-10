Cases of COVID-19 Community Spread Determined in Polk and York Counties

Four Corners Health Department (FCHD) has identified its first lab confirmed cases of community spread of COVID-19 in Polk and York Counties. During the investigation process, staff at Four Corners were unable to identify how or where the people became exposed to COVID-19. The Polk County case is a woman in her 40’s and was reported yesterday as “under investigation” (April 9, 2020). A new lab-confirmed case is being reported today in York County, a man in his 40’s; this is the third case in York County and the first case of community spread. This case is self-isolating at home.

To date, the Four Corners District (Butler, Polk, Seward and York Counties) reports 5 cases of COVID-19. Butler County is the only county still without a lab-confirmed case. York County has had 3 cases; Polk and Seward Counties each have had one.

FCHD continues to monitor the situation 24-hours a day, seven days a week and has measures in place to detect any cases quickly and to minimize the spread of the virus.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Those who experience these symptoms should self-quarantine and call their health care providers for recommended follow up before visiting. If you need help accessing care, contact the Four Corners Health Department at (877) 337-3573. Do not go to the emergency room unless it is essential.

To reduce the spread of the virus, residents need to stay home and practice social distancing (at least 6 feet between you and another person). Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Clean and disinfect surfaces regularly.

For more information on COVID-19, visit Four Corners website at www.fourcorners.ne.gov; NE Dept of Health and Human Services website at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx; Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/.

Contact Four Corners with questions at (402) 362-2621 or (877) 337-3573. Send email to info@fourcorners.ne.gov.