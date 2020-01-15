class="post-template-default single single-post postid-433783 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Cattle truck drives onto Holdrege golf course | KRVN Radio

Cattle truck drives onto Holdrege golf course

BY KRVN News | January 15, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Cattle truck drives onto Holdrege golf course
A semi, hauling cattle, left the roadway and came to rest in the northeast corner of Holdrege Country Club golf course late Wednesday afternoon. The truck is in the background of the picture behind the trees. (Dean Erickson, KUVR Radio)

A semi, hauling cattle, left Highway 183 late Wednesday afternoon and came to rest in the northeast corner of the Holdrege Country Club golf course. Holdrege Volunteer Fire Department transported one person from the scene. It’s not known whether any of the cattle were injured. Holdrege Police Department, Phelps County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol also reponded to the scene.

A number of agencies responded an accident late Wednesday afternoon on the northern edge of Holdrege where a semi, hauling cattle, left the roadway and came to rest in the northeast corner of Holdrege Country Club golf course. (Dean Erickson, KUVR Radio)

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments