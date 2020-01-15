Cattle truck drives onto Holdrege golf course

A semi, hauling cattle, left the roadway and came to rest in the northeast corner of Holdrege Country Club golf course late Wednesday afternoon. The truck is in the background of the picture behind the trees. (Dean Erickson, KUVR Radio)
A semi, hauling cattle, left Highway 183 late Wednesday afternoon and came to rest in the northeast corner of the Holdrege Country Club golf course. Holdrege Volunteer Fire Department transported one person from the scene. It’s not known whether any of the cattle were injured. Holdrege Police Department, Phelps County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol also reponded to the scene.