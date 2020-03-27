Cattlemen’s Ball postponed to June 2021

Columbus, Neb. — Chalk up another victim of the coronavirus. The 2020 Cattlemen’s Ball has been postponed until June 4th & 5th, 2021. It will remain in Columbus.

Kevin Rasmussen, Chairman of the Advisory Board, says the decision to postpone the Cattlemen’s Ball was out of concern for the well-being of potential attendees.

Scott and Pat Mueller, host family for the 2020 Ball, expressed disappointment, but said the commitment must be to the health and wellness of all attendees and to what is best for the local community. The Mueller’s said local co-chairs and committees remain committed to hosting the Ball in 2021 and supporting the focus on “Funding Cancer Research & Finding a Cure”.

Ticket purchasers for the 2020 Ball or Art and General Store Vendors will have the option to roll their payments to the 2021 Ball or request a refund. No action is required if they are wanting to maintain their spot for the 2021 Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska in Columbus. All proceeds will be distributed in 2021 to the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center and to the local health and wellness initiatives.