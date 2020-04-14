CCC Cancels Graduation

(GRAND ISLAND, Neb.) – Central Community College has announced the cancellation of its commencement ceremonies at the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Columbus Campus graduation was scheduled for Friday, May 8, and the Grand Island and Hastings ceremonies were to take place on Saturday, May 9.

“I am deeply sorry that CCC’s commencement ceremonies will not be able to proceed due to the current COVID-19 crisis,” said CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall. “While I regret not being able to personally present each CCC graduate with their degree, we must ensure the safety of all of the graduates and their families and friends who would have joined us.”

In place of a traditional graduation ceremony, a special online recognition celebrating the accomplishments and graduation honors of all CCC graduates will be posted on the CCC website. The online recognition will be available on Tuesday, June 2. Additional details will be shared with the candidates for graduation as they become available.

One of the traditions that will continue is the naming of an outstanding alumnus from each campus. All the outstanding alumni have been selected and their biographies and photos will be included in the online recognition. Media outlets will receive this and all other graduation-related information in the coming weeks.