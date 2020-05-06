CCC Closure Update and Future Plans

Central Community College will continue with limited access of college facilities through the end of the month. All CCC facilities have been closed since April 13, with instruction and services being conducted remotely.

Beginning May 11, CCC will start gradually increasing the number of employees returning to physical locations, primarily managerial staff who will assist in preparations for a return of additional employees after June 1. During this initial phase, limited access to all buildings will continue with only key-access, visitors must be preapproved, and meetings will be held virtually. Local directed-health measures will be observed as well.

CCC’s summer courses will begin on May 26 and be conducted remotely. A limited number of college-approved, face-to-face courses may be taught based on monitoring of local health-directed measures at that time and the need to complete spring semester course competencies. Throughout the summer, CCC personnel will be determining classroom and meeting space occupancy and planning for instructional classes in the fall. Safety preparations will involve continued monitoring for further disease/pandemic indicators, precautions for residence halls and dining areas, and the return of college-sponsored travel based on federal advisories.

CCC will continue to communicate with faculty, staff and students throughout each phase and adjust procedures based upon the recommendation of local and state health officials.