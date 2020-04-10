CCC to Close Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

To limit the potential impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak, Central Community College will close all campus buildings and centers effective Monday, April 13, through Friday, May 1. The move comes amid predictive models from public health entities, which predict the cases of COVID-19 will peak in Nebraska in late April.

CCC campuses are in Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings, while centers are in Holdrege, Kearney, Lexington and Ord.

“As an entire college, we want to do our part to limit interactions and contact to help slow the spread of the virus and its harmful effects,” said CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall.

Remote instruction and services will continue during the three-week closure. Only pre-authorized employees will be on campuses and centers to support for the remaining residence hall students, provide security and continue operations. Advising or student services appointments will be conducted by either phone or video technology.

If conditions warrant the extension of the closure, CCC administrators will notify the public through the media, the CCC website and social media platforms.