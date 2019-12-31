Cedar Hills Sold

A Central Nebraska Vineyard near Ravenna was sold via an absolute public auction on Friday, Dec. 20.

Held onsite in the tasting room of Cedar Hills Vineyard & Gardens, this auction was a success according to the auction company in charge, Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers. “We had a good crowd filled with numerous bidders” said Luke Huddleston, associate for Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers.

Interested parties involved in the bidding included residents from Colorado, North Platte, Albion, Naponee, Grand Island and of course, local residents as well. The winning bidders were the Stevenson Brothers who sought the property for a residence and agricultural uses. The property sold for $332,000.

“It was a great example of how the auction method of marketing works across all Real Estate settings. We had active interest, active bidding and the property’s sale price reflects a good value for a good opportunity” said Huddleston.

“The hard work we put into marketing this property before the auction sure paid off. We sent hundreds of both hard copy and e-brochures, contacted multiple associations in state and in the surrounding states, as well as aggressive internet and social media advertising. Our goal was to spread the word to anyone who may have interest in this property, and we accomplished that goal” according to Huddleston.

For more information, please contact Luke Huddleston, Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers, 308-234-6266