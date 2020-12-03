Centenarian passes in Elwood

A centenarian passed away Tuesday, December 1st at the Elwood Care Center. Paul D. Beckman was 108-years-old.

Beckman was born in 1912 in a Grand Island home. He graduated from Grand Island High School in 1929. Over his lifetime he worked in the mining field, took up gold mining and joined the U.S. Army from 1942 to 1946. After discharge, he worked in the Grand Island Ordinance Plant, was a plumber, TV repairman and piano tuner.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Grand Island City Cemetery in Grand Island at 2:00 p.m. Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements.

