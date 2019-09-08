Center for Rural Affairs asks for feedback on small business needs by Sept. 30

LYONS, NEBRASKA – Small business owners and those who serve them, including lenders and resource providers, are invited to take a short survey to help identify the changing needs of small businesses in Nebraska.

The Center for Rural Affairs’ Rural Enterprise Assistance Project (REAP) is circulating its small business needs assessment survey for the sixth time. The biennial assessment began in 2008.

“The challenges that small businesses face in Nebraska are constantly evolving, and we need timely feedback to ensure we are helping businesses and to make sure we have a thriving economy in our state,” said Anna Pratt, Center for Rural Affairs’ Women’s Business Center director. “Meeting the needs of startup and existing small businesses is important to all the organizations and entities that provide small business services.”

As with previous surveys, the Center for Rural Affairs will use the results to help shape future programming.

“Our ultimate goal is to enhance programming to best serve the critical needs of today’s entrepreneurs,” Pratt said.

Previous surveys have resulted in expanded programming. Center staff used the 2016 survey results to increase trainings that focus on online and social media marketing.

“That’s a need we immediately started working to fill,” Pratt said. “At this point, we have six instructors providing training in this area. It’s now a big part of our curriculum.”

Visit cfra.org/ SmallBusinessNeedsSurvey to take the survey in English or Spanish. The deadline is Sept. 30.

Results of the 2016 survey can be found at cfra.org/publications/ NESmallBiz5thBiennial.

Center for Rural Affairs provides business training, technical assistance, microloans, and networking to small businesses in Nebraska.