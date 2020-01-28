class="post-template-default single single-post postid-436607 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY U.S. Attorney's Office | January 28, 2020
Courtesy/Photo from Hall County Corrections Department — Robert Keith Hopkins

 

 

 

Hall County — A Central City man faces federal charges of child pornography.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly says 39 year old Robert Hopkins was indicted by a federal grand jury on Monday.

Hopkins faces a charge of production of child pornography on or about Dec. 9 and possession of child pornography for an incident on or around Dec. 17. The first count carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and the second count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years, if convicted.

Hall County jail information indicates Hopkins was released from their custody around 9 a.m. on Monday after posting bond.

 

