Courtesy/Photo from Hall County Corrections Department — Robert Keith Hopkins

Hall County — A Central City man faces federal charges of child pornography.

United States Attorney Joe Kelly says 39 year old Robert Hopkins was indicted by a federal grand jury on Monday.

Hopkins faces a charge of production of child pornography on or about Dec. 9 and possession of child pornography for an incident on or around Dec. 17. The first count carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and the second count carries a maximum penalty of 20 years, if convicted.

Hall County jail information indicates Hopkins was released from their custody around 9 a.m. on Monday after posting bond.