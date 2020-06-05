Central District Health Department COVID-19 Update

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-465810 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
BY Central District Health Department | June 5, 2020
Central District Health Department reports that as of today, June 5, 2020, there are 1,641 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its area and 55 deaths. By county these are 1,553 cases and 42 deaths in Hall County; 61 cases and 13 deaths in Hamilton County; and 27 cases and zero deaths in Merrick County.

