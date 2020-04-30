Central District Health Department Changes in COVID-19 Testing this Weekend

There is an update with regard to the COVID-19 testing. There will be no testing scheduled for this weekend. The initial report was that testing would be taking place on Saturday, May 2, 2020, this will not be happening. There will be limited testing tomorrow, Friday, May 1, 2020; however, the schedule for tomorrow is full. We truly apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your understanding and will be posting as soon as we are made aware of further testing.