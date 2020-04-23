Central District Health Department reports that as of 2:00 p.m. today, April 23, 2020, the number of positive laboratory confirmed cases is 700 with 19 deaths. There are 7 cases in Merrick County, 29 cases in Hamilton County, 664 cases in Hall County. The most recent death is a male in his 60’s and from Hall County.
Central District Health Department COVID-19 Update
