class="post-template-default single single-post postid-457146 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Central District Health Department COVID-19 Update | KRVN Radio

Central District Health Department COVID-19 Update

BY Central District Health Department | April 23, 2020
Home News Coronavirus Information
Central District Health Department COVID-19 Update

Central District Health Department reports that as of 2:00 p.m. today, April 23, 2020, the number of positive laboratory confirmed cases is 700 with 19 deaths. There are 7 cases in Merrick County, 29 cases in Hamilton County, 664 cases in Hall County. The most recent death is a male in his 60’s and from Hall County.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments