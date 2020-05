Central District Health Department reports that as of today, May 5, 2020, the number of positive COVID-19 cases confirmed by laboratory is 1,350, and there are 39 deaths (2 new deaths).

There are 15 cases in Merrick County, 50 cases in Hamilton County and 1,285 in Hall County.

There are a total of 31 deaths from Hall County, 8 from Hamilton County, and 0 in Merrick County.